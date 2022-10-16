WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Doyline man lost his life in a late-Saturday night motorcycle crash in Webster Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Marvin Champlain, 41, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner on Louisiana Highway 527 at Junior Edwards Road.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, LSP Troop G responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 527 at Junior Edwards Road. When troopers arrived, they found Champlain, who had been ejected from his motorcycle.

The initial investigation revealed that Champlain was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson south on Highway 527 at a high rate of speed when for reasons still under investigation, he veered off the road and was ejected.

It is unknown whether impairment was a contributing factor in the crash but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.