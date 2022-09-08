DESOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash in DeSoto Parish Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a man from Many, La.

Eric Sweet, 34, was driving a 2016 Ram pickup on LA Hwy 5 south of Kalmbach Rd. around 3:00 p.m. when officers say he left the road and struck the guardrail. The truck overturned, and Sweet suffered fatal injuries.

Officials say Sweet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The DeSoto Parish Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect impairment was a factor, but routine toxicology samples were sent for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.