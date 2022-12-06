DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An unrestrained Converse woman died in a DeSoto Parish crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Louisiana State Police Troop G, 28-year-old Jessica Farris was killed in a two-vehicle crash just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say Farris was traveling north on US Hwy 171 in a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer and struck the rear of a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer for unknown reasons.

Farris was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and was pronounced dead. A 3-year-old female passenger in Farris’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Police do not suspect impairment as a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

LSP reminds all drivers to buckle up to protect themselves in a vehicle crash.

Troop G has investigated 33 fatal crashes, resulting in 36 deaths.