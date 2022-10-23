CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of the man from Red River Parish who died following a crash late Saturday.

Just after 10:00 p.m., twenty-seven-year-old Bobby Sims, of Coushatta, was driving on the 11000 block of LA 1 near Caspiana when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash. Sims was ejected from his truck and mortally injured.

He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital and later died of his injuries at 3:42 a.m. Sunday.

An autopsy has been ordered.