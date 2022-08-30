BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,664 new cases and 12 new deaths on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,428,978 and the total number of deaths to 17,866.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 7 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 397 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.

In our area, 439 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Caddo Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 79,815 total confirmed cases and 1,190 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of Northwest Louisiana parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: