BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City family is bringing awareness to an illness that claimed the life of their infant son, as they share their story of the much-needed awareness behind Congenital Heart Defects

“Our son’s name is Brendan Fredrick Bently, we had him in Charleston, South Carolina at 4:28 P.M. on February 10, 2022,” says Barndy Bentley, Brendan’s mother.

Brendan was born with a congenital heart defect weighing in at 5 pounds and 6 ounces, and on that day the Bentleys had no idea the medical journey little Brendan was about to take.

“We were always told it was a one percent chance and throughout our journey, we just learned with this battle and everything that it is actually 1 and 196 families a day in the united states become parents to children with Congenital heart defect,” said Brandy

Congenital Heart Defects, or CHD, is one of the most common birth defects and can affect the structure of a baby’s heart and the way it works. The Bentleys say the medical care needed for Brendan’s case wasn’t available in Louisiana.

“I couldn’t deliver I ended up going back to my hometown in South Carolina.” says Brandy “He spent his entire life at Shawn Jenkins Medical Hospital at the University of South Carolina, waiting to get a heart transplant. We just had to watch our child be hooked up to get nutrition from an IV and have his entire life connected to those IV lines. He, unfortunately, ended up having a heart attack.”

Brendan passed away 15 days later.

The Bentley’s story captured the heart of Louisiana’s governor, who proclaimed February 7 through 14 Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week.

“John Bel Edwards… announced it through the whole state,” says Jake Bentley, Brendan’s father. “We showed him the proclamation, and he said absolutely, instantly, let’s do this, the big thing about Bossier it’s like a big family.”

“I really hope it is paving the way, it made me feel like I was continuing his legacy and his life was not just 15 days in a hospital,” says Brandy

The Bentleys hold Brendan’s ashes in a special teddy bear to keep his memory with them.

“The outfit was supposed to be his coming home outfit, and our 4-year-old wanted to dress him up… and the little crown was his older brother’s crown for his first birthday,” says Brandy.

Brendan’s first birthday would have been February 10th.

The family has a gofundme account set up to help pay for medical bills.