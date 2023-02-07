SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A $500 college scholarship is available for a special Sabine Parish graduating high school senior, thanks to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

An interested senior must be a permanent resident of Louisiana, plan to enroll in an undergraduate program full-time, and agree to use the scholarship at a Louisiana institution of higher education.

Click here to print your application and learn more about guidelines and criteria.

Applicants must also be eligible to be admitted to the school they indicate on their application, which is due by Apr. 3.

Mail your completed application to the SPSO, attention: Sherri Bennett, P.O. Box 1380, Many, LA 71449. Or if you would like, you may drop off your application in person at the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division, 850 San Antonio Avenue, Many, La.

The winner of the scholarship (there will only be one winner) will be announced on May 1.