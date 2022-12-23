SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — CenterPoint Energy is encouraging all customers to conserve energy during the extreme cold.

According to a release by CenterPoint Energy, with temperatures dropping substantially, the company has experienced record natural gas usage on its natural gas system. The company’s Vice President, Bo Murphy is asking its customers to do what they can to conserve energy at this time.

“We encourage customers to be especially mindful of their pool heater usage. One pool heater uses as much natural gas as four residential homes. Customers can keep their pumps on without the heater to prevent their pool water from freezing,” Bo Murphy said.

CenterPoint Energy shares additional energy-saving tips for customers:

Check your furnace filter. Change or clean the filter to ensure airflow, which is essential for the efficiency of your furnace.

If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, leave on foot to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy 888-876-5786.