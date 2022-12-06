GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?

Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish.

The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 35,45, 47, 54, 55 and 14.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7.

The advertised annuity for that drawing is $100,000,000.

One ticket costs $2 and a Powerball winner could take home a one-time payment of $52,900,000.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation provided a breakdown of the amounts available to players as well as the odds for #Powerball with Power Play below:

Louisiana Lottery Corporation

If you have any questions about how to play, visit Louisiana Lottery Powerball.

Did you know that over the last 27 years, 17 Louisiana residents have won the Powerball jackpot?