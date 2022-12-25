SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some residences are still experiencing low water pressure, and a system-wide boil advisory remains in place, though water has been restored to the majority of customers in the city of Shreveport tonight. In a System-Wide Boil Advisory Update released on Christmas day, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins stated that the city expects to receive bottled water from Camp Minden tomorrow to distribute to residents as needed.

Perkins also expressed that crews will continue working around the clock until everyone in the city has water. The Mayor stressed that repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes.

According to Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage, Shreveport’s ground storage tanks are currently filling up again and the city is confident that water pressure will continue to increase as the night progresses.

During a boil advisory, it is recommended that water be disinfected before consumption. Boil water before making ice, brushing your teeth, or using water to prepare or rinse food items. It is also recommended that citizens bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute to prepare it for use or consumption.

Once the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals–Office of Public Health notifies the city that water samples collected from the water supply system are safe, the boil advisory will be rescinded.