SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A recent legislative audit shows one in every ten charter schools in Louisiana do not meet state guidelines for enrolling enough students from low-income families.

Under those guidelines, the number of low-income students from charter schools must reflect the population of the community in which it is located. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office says the reason for this is that some schools focus on high test scores in order to keep their charter renewed while ignoring enrollment requirements.

“We have the incentive on the one hand that gets you renewed and allows you to continue operating your school which is academic achievement,” said Senior Research Methodologist Courtney Stevenson. “And then alternatively you have the other incentive that is kind of working in opposition to that, which is enrolling more economically disadvantaged students. That one doesn’t really have a lot of weight in law as far as consequences go.”

Schools cannot lose their charters for failing to meet the state enrollment guidelines, but they can if they fail to meet academic standards, leaving little incentive for schools to enroll more students from low-income families.

“If schools aren’t meeting the academic enrollment rate, that really isn’t taken into consideration when that charter school is renewed,” said Performance Audit Manager Gina Brown.

“When a charter school is looking to get renewed, the enrollment really isn’t of that much importance as opposed to the test scores, which we’ve showed are kept high by certain schools who are keeping enrollment down.”

The audit also found that 16.8% of Louisiana charter schools have fallen short of the state’s requirement over these past six years. Nine schools did not meet requirements in one of the six years. Of those nine schools, three did not meet the requirement during any of those six of those years.

While there are some schools still consistently missing the mark on meeting enrollment requirements, the auditors say there has been an improvement over the past five years. The audit showed that in 2021, the percentage of missed enrollment requirements dropped to 10.3%, a far cry from the last time an audit was conducted in 2017 when that percentage was more than 22%.