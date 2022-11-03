MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities, and volunteer groups to apply for Keep Louisiana Beautiful grants designed to give communities trash receptacles and help with beautification projects, but the deadline for applying is December 16, 2022.

The trash receptacle grant program reduces litter in public spaces and Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, public universities and colleges, and KLB Affiliates in good standing are eligible to apply to receive up to 10 high-quality trash receptacles to be installed on public property prior to May 30, 2023.

The community beautification grant program provides reimbursement for beautification projects from $1,000 to $5,000 and totaling up to $90,000. Louisiana parishes, municipalities, state agencies, governmental entities, political subdivisions, public universities and colleges, and KLB Affiliates in good standing are eligible to apply for projects that will be completed before May 30, 2023.

KLB funds planting projects and welcome signs on public property in areas such as community entry points, highway corridors and medians, major roadways and intersections. Plants and trees must be at least 25 percent native to Louisiana. Other restrictions apply.

These grants are made possible with funding from the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.

For more information about these grants or to find the grant applications, visit the website. Questions may be directed to marketing@keeplouisianabeautiful.org.