BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A 3,000-year-old canoe, pulled from Lake Mendota in Wisconsin last week, has something in common with a Native American canoe discovered on the bank of the Red River in northwest Louisiana in 2017.

Found by archaeologist and scuba diver Tamara Thomsen in May, the 3,000-year-old canoe in Wisconsin was found in close proximity to the site where she found a 1,200-year-old canoe last year.

Two prehistoric canoes have also been found along the banks of the Red River in northwest Louisiana.

There is a not-so-subtle difference between the prehistoric canoes found in Louisiana compared to the canoes found in Wisconsin, though. The canoes found in Louisiana each measure more than 30′ long.

The canoes in Wisconsin are half the length.

Thomsen spotted her most recent find in Wisconsin, which was encased in lake sediment, while she was teaching a diving class.

Smithsonian Magazine reported the canoe found by Thomsen in 2021 was likely built by a group known as the Effigy Moundbuilders.

The Ho-Chunk Nation has been actively involved in bringing the 3000-year-old canoe, which dates to the Late Archaic period, to the shore of Lake Menedota.

“Our history is not told in the history books but spans back beyond possibly three ice ages. The Ho-Chungra have traditional lands that go from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois,” the Nation explains on their website.

Louisiana and Wisconsin are both modern states located within the physical boundaries of the ancient Mississippian Culture grounds.

Native Americans had a complex culture of trade, fortified cities, and planned communities during the Mississippi culture.

The Mississippian Culture city of Cahokia, located between modern-day Louisiana and Wisconsin, had a population of up to 40,000 people between 1100 and 1200 C.E. and is believed to be the largest of the Mississippian cities. Cahokia was larger than London, Paris or Rome during that time period.

Robert Cornett and Jenna Bradley spotted what is believed to be the longest intact canoe found in the southeastern United States sticking out of the bank of the Red River on June 7, 2017. Weighing approximately 1,500 lbs., the massive vessel was carved out of a cypress tree trunk.

Texas A&M University has been restoring the canoe and the Red River National Wildlife Refuge has built a climate-controlled, glass class to display the incredible find when it is transported from Texas to Louisiana at a future, undisclosed date.

Pat Stinson, Red River National Wildlife Refuge Manager, gave KTAL NBC News 6 a glimpse of the art that will be displayed in the massive case set to house the 33 ½ foot-long canoe. “We still don’t know when it will be here,” he said.

Scientists Texas A&M University have called the Native-American canoe one of the largest prehistoric watercraft ever found intact in North America.

It would have been gliding over the Red River in what is now northwestern Louisana while Europe was being plagued by the Black Death, the Hundred Years’ War, the Little Ice Age, and a Great Famine, according to the Conservation Research Lab at Texas A&M.

In August of 1983, an early Caddo period (A.D. 900-1200) dugout canoe was discovered on the bank of the Red River by John Paul Hobbs. Measuring 30’8” long, the canoe is on display at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport.

The Red River National Wildlife Refuge is now setting up the display area that will surround the Caddoan canoe found by Robert Cornett and Jenna Bradley in 2017.

The climate-controlled case at the Red River Wildlife Refuge awaits the arrival of the dugout canoe found in 2017 and being restored by Texas A&M.

The mission of the Red River National Wildlife Refuge is to promote and participate in the conservation, enhancement, and appreciation of our native wildlife communities through education, fundraising, development of partnerships, and development of onsite projects for volunteers.

Other Native American canoes have been found across the country, including the Peeler Bend Canoe in Arkansas, presumed to have been made by the Caddo Tribe, and an 1100-year-old canoe found on the shoreline of Weedon Island Preserve in Florida.