SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday marks one week since 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley was fatally shot in the chest by 23-year-old Shreveport Police Officer Alexander Tyler.

During a gathering on Thursday, Bagley’s family said they are seeking justice and closure before they bury him next week.

“This is hard. I wake up, you know, every five minutes. I can’t sleep I can’t believe it,” said Linnie Lewis, the step-daughter of Alonzo. “Like not ‘Lonzo. You know, he didn’t deserve this. If you all knew him, you would say the same. All of this and that whatever. It was wrong. And you know, and we want justice. And we’re going to get justice. And we’re not going to stop until we get it. That’s where we at with this. We are hurt. This is our father who we’ve been knowing for so many years, and we want justice.”

The family’s lawyers say they are waiting for the body cam footage to be released showing exactly what happened during the shooting on February 3rd.

They are anticipating officer Tyler’s body cam footage to be released to them. But it is unclear when they will get a chance to see it.

“What you’re not hearing is things like, you’re not hearing a struggle; you’re not hearing that he was doing something he shouldn’t been doing. You haven’t heard any of that because if it happened, you would already know,” said attorney Ashley Greenhouse from Haley & Associates.

Attorney Ron Haley said the family is also seeking full transparency from the police.

“Two weeks to the day, the Tyre Nichols video was shown to this country. They lost their brother, they lost their dad, someone lost their husband, a mother lost their son,” said Haley.

Bagley’s younger brother, Xavier Sudds, said he will always remember the good things about Alonzo.

“I’m not allowing what I see on that body cam be the last image that I know of him, that I see of him,” said Sudds. “I’m just looking for justice and do right by Shreveport Police.”

The Louisiana State Police have asked for the community’s patience as they look into the fatal shooting.

The family will hold a press conference on Friday at Government Plaza tomorrow at 11:30 a.m., and afterward, they will march to the police station, urging for transparency and accountability.