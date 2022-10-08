SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a basket full of good news for the economy of Shreveport-Bossier. That is the title of the economic report for northwest Louisiana from the state’s top economist.

Dr. Loren Scott predicted last year that north Louisiana would see a big economic comeback post-pandemic. His data show he’s correct, which he presented at the port of Caddo-Bossier on Friday, where he said there are new jobs plus at the Cyber Research Center. Diamond Jacks is set to contribute to the economy again.

“I think there’s a very good probability that the Diamond Jacks casino license will be picked up and used here rather than moving to some other part of the state, and that will create more jobs for you,” Dr. Scott said.

He said there’s a huge investment in the new weapons generation facility at Barksdale Air Force Base.

“I think it’s going to change the decline in civilian-military employment and cause that to start growing again,” Dr. Scott said.

Another key factor is increased demand for the Haynesville Shale, with new chemical firms and liquified natural gas export facilities being built in south Louisiana

“Because of the high price of natural gas, I think you will get a lot more drilling up here, and that’s going to be very good for you,” Dr. Scott said.

Along with President Biden’s call to export liquified natural gas to Europe to stop relying on Russian oil.

“The only way they can do that is to get it through the Haynesville Shale. You’re the closest source of natural gas to these LNG facilities. Another indication it’s going to do well is the number of pipelines that are being built from the northern part of the state to the southern part of the state. So the pipeline people believe there’s going to be a boom,” Dr. Scott said.

He said Shreveport-Bossier has recovered 82% of Covid lost jobs. The healthcare sector continues to thrive. The amazon fulfillment center will bring another big boost.

Dr. Scott said the northwest region does rely heavily on several large manufacturing facilities of durable which are more susceptible to a recession. But overall, he called it the second fastest-growing year for the state.