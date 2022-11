NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two vehicles collided on Hwy 6 in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday, injuring two people.

Deputies and EMS responded to the scene on La. Hwy 6 West near Shady Grove Rd. around 8:00 a.m. The two-vehicle crash flipped one upside down and injured two people.

Both were taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.