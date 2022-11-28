EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.

Captain Scott Harwell of the Eldorado Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring. The thefts appear to take place specifically in Southern and Central United States.

The Golden Triangle – El Dorado, Camden, and Magnolia, Ark. – have been struck several times in the last year. Harwell says that the three cities’ police departments are sharing information on the thefts as a part of local investigations as well as a large investigation that the Arkansas State Police is conducting.

Over the past several years, many similar reports of thefts have come out of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Oklahoma. El Dorado has seen several ATM break-ins, attempted break-ins, and vehicle thefts in the past few months.