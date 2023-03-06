A new jail is opening in Little River County, Arkansas.

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new jail is opening soon in Little River County, Arkansas.

The county is currently putting the finishing touches on the detention center located off U.S. Highway 71 in Ashdown.

The new jail will include a kitchen, laundry facility, medical room, and segregation rooms, none of which were offered at the old jail.

County officials say the new facility will save them money and meet the county’s future needs.

“Our old jail had a capacity of about 20 to 25 people. This new jail is going to have a capacity of somewhere around 60 to 80 people. The biggest thing that it is all going to take away the outside cost that we have our prisoners in different jails,” said Little River County, Judge Larry Cowling.

Cowling says the county will save about $30,000 a month by being able to house their inmates in their own jail.

The project costed around $8 million.