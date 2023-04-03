NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Tom Cotton will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to give an update on recovery efforts following Friday’s storms.

Sanders and Cotton will update the public following a briefing at the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management Emergency Command Center.

This press conference comes after a devastating series of tornadoes ripped through the state. The damage in central Arkansas was caused by a high-end EF-3 tornado. A high school, multiple homes and businesses were also destroyed in Wynne.

Sanders and Cotton are scheduled to give the update at 2 p.m. A live stream will be available in the live player above.