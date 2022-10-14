FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game last month.

Doug Ramsey, 53, was suspended as the COO of Beyond Meat on September 20. He was arrested on September 17 on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery after he allegedly got out of his vehicle in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium, punched through the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the owner’s nose and threatened to kill him, according to court documents.

A Beyond Meat filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission from September 23 revealed that Jonathan Nelson would lead the company’s operations and supply chain on a permanent business moving forward. Ramsey was named the company’s COO in December 2021 and his last official day with the company is October 14.

The plant-based meat substitute company has seen its stock price struggle recently, falling over 66% in the past six months.

Ramsey has an appearance in Fayetteville District Court scheduled for October 19.