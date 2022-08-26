LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monkeypox case numbers in Arkansas continue to climb, and with it two new counties are added to the list of those housing someone infected with the virus.

In its Friday update, the Arkansas Department of Health has added Desha and Crittenden counties to its list of counties with at least one reported infection of the 30 currently reported across the state. A week ago, Aug. 19, the state had 23 cases of the virus.

The first case of monkeypox in Arkansas was reported on July 3.

Desha and Crittenden counties each have one case. Pulaski County remains as having the greatest number of infections, now at 17, up from last week’s 12 cases. Other counties remain unhung from last week, with Faulkner and Washington counties both reporting three cases. Benton, Pope, Saline, Lonoke, and Cross counties each report a single case.

The department of health is now providing demographic information on the disease, showing that of the cases in the state, 96.7% of the infected are male, and 56.7% of the infected are African American. The largest age demographic of infected is 35-44 years old, followed closely by the 25-34 years old group.

Vaccination is recommended if one of three conditions are met:

People who have been identified by public health officials as contact with someone who has monkeypox

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox

Vaccines are available in 14 of the 75 Arkansas counties, with the locations mapped on the health department’s updated monkeypox web page.