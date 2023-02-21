SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Arkansas-based Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that it would acquire a Tennessee sausage company.

Tyson Foods announced it had signed an agreement to acquire Williams Sausage Company, Inc. of Union City, Tennessee. Williams employs approximately 500 to produce fresh and cooked sausage, bacon and sandwiches for retail and food service customers.

Tyson’s group president for prepared foods Stewart Glendinning said the company was looking forward to the expansion opportunity in the acquisition.

“The addition of Williams Sausage Company aligns with our strategic intent of expanding our capacity to serve our customers,” Glendinning said. “We also look forward to welcoming Williams’ dedicated team members to the Tyson Foods family.”

According to a 2017 news release from Global Newswire, Williams was founded by the family in 1958, selling sausages out of cloth bags from a truck.

Williams Sausage CEO and president Roger Williams thanked all who had a hand in the company’s growth and Tyson’s role in the company’s future growth.

“The Williams Family has been very blessed for the last 65 years by dedicated team members, great customers and fantastic suppliers that have allowed us to build a quality food company,” Williams said. “There are not many companies to which we could entrust what we have built, and we are very pleased that in Tyson Foods we have found that partner who understands the heritage and culture of our family business and will be able to take it to the next level.”

Acquisition terms were not disclosed, and the transaction is pending approval by United States regulators.