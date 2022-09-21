LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 24 states in addressing the matter. The attorney’s general penned a letter to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa saying that monitoring and tracking purchases would create a “list of gun buyers.” The attorney’s general argued that it would be a great risk if the list was obtained and misused.

Last week, officials with Visa Inc. said that the company will join Mastercard and American Express in planning to move forward with “categorizing gun sales.” Gun control advocates agree with enforcing the code, saying it would help track track possible mass shootings.

State officials said that the new tracking system would allow credit card companies and large banks to monitor spending habits of consumers who purchase guns.

“Attempting to document when law-abiding Americans choose to exercise their Second Amendment right is a flagrant attack on consumer privacy,” Rutledge said. “This action by banks and credit card companies must stop immediately.”

Other state attorney’s general joining Arkansas in signing the letter are from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.