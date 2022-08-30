LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Natural State is about to get cleaner.

The United States Department of the Interior announced Aug. 25 that Arkansas will receive $5 million in order to contain 227 orphaned gas and oil wells in the state. The funding is part of a $560 million package distributed nationally.

The department states that leaking methane gas from these well sites has a significant environmental impact. The money will be provided through the bipartisan infrastructure plan passed in November 2021.

Currently, 129,000 wells across the country are listed as orphaned, but that number is expected to grow as the same funding provides for research in determining abandoned wells.