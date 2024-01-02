TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson and 60 other congressional Republicans will head to Eagle Pass after a record-breaking migrant influx in December.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection state they’re resuming full operations at a bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas, and a crossing in Nogales, Arizona.

Last month, border patrol encountered more than 300,000 migrants; 71,000 of those in the Del Rio Sector.

While Congress remains gridlocked on legislative solutions, Speaker Johnson is asking President Biden to take executive action.

Leaders on both sides of the aisle hope the trip will result in productive solutions.

“I hope we can come up with a good moderate proposal that can do law and order at the border, but still treat the migrants with the respect and dignity,” says U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar Laredo.

“The administration needs to be honest with the American people and say there are things that we can do now to help secure the border before new legislation is passed,” says former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice says it plans to sue Texas over its new law that allows state police to arrest and order migrants to return to Mexico on suspicion of illegal entry.

The Department says they will file suit if Government Abbott orders Authorities to enforce the law by Wednesday.