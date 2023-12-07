WASHINGTON DC (KTAL/KMSS) — Speaker Johnson introduced Bishop Lawrence ‘Larry’ Brandon as the Guest Chaplain for the House of Representatives Thursday morning.

The tradition of opening daily legislative sessions with prayer has its foundations in the First Continental Congress.

The formal practice of inviting a Guest Chaplain to begin the day in prayer began in the early 2000s.

Speaker Johnson delivered his remarks highlighting Bishop Brandon as a trusted leader in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Johnson says Bishop Brandon has greatly advocated for the ‘sanctity of every human life, and his work in the community and in Biblical scholarship.’

Bishop Brandon began the proceedings with a prayer on the House Floor.

“Bishop Brandon is the Senior Pastor of Praise Temple Missionary Baptist Church, which has faithfully served the people of the Shreveport-Bossier area for over three decades.

In 1992, Bishop Brandon and six others founded the Praise Temple – they met in the homes of local church leaders for prayer offerings and Bible study until they eventually moved into a worship space in Shreveport,” stated Speaker Johnson this morning.