SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the 20 months since his hire in May of 2021, Shreveport Police officer Alexander Tyler has been investigated on three separate occasions by the department’s internal affairs division, with one incident resulting in a 15 day suspension without pay.

Details of the department’s investigations into Officer Tyler came after NBC 6 News submitted a request for Officer Tyler’s departmental records. Those records were made available on Monday.

The 15 day suspension came following a traffic accident in August of last year at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Cleveland Street.

According to the internal affairs complaint, Officer Tyler and two other SPD officers were using a radar gun to clock each others’ speed in their vehicles on Broadway Ave.

Officer Tyler ended up crashing his vehicle into a another car while driving 65 miles per hour, 30 miles an hour over the posted speed limit.

The complaint states, “If they were doing their assigned duties and not toying with the radar this accident would possibly not occurred.”

Officer Tyler was also investigated by internal affairs one month earlier, in July of 2022 for a car chase spanning from Hearne Avenue to I-20, on to Pines Road, and back on to I-20.

According to the internal affairs complaint, at two separate points during the chase Tyler was driving 132 miles per hour. At one point he was chasing the suspect down Pines Road with speeds reaching 114 miles per hour.

The driver of the vehicle Tyler was chasing was never caught and at no time did the supervisor discontinue the pursuit.

Officer Tyler received a written reprimand for the incident.

He was cleared of any wrong-doing in a third internal affairs investigation which stemmed from an incident at a Shreveport home in late March of 2022. He was one of seven officer investigated by internal affairs for the alleged search of a home without a warrant where minors were detained.

When asked about Tyler’s employment history with the department last week following his arrest on February 3rd for negligent homicide for his role in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley, who was unarmed, Chief Wayne Smith said, “I would not say he has been a disciplinary issue. Or at least not to the point where things would rise on our radar.”