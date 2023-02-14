SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Darius Anderson’s layup with 23 seconds left in overtime helped lead the Cowboys to a 53-52 victory over Captain Shreve. With the win, Southwood improves to 12-0 in district and claims the District 1-5A title.

Jeremiah Evans paced the Cowboys with 28 points, while EJ McDonald led Shreve with 18.

Southwood (21-9, 12-0 District) wraps up the regular season at home against Natchitoches Central on Friday.

Captain Shreve (23-5, 10-3 District) wraps up the regular season on Friday when they travel to Parkway.