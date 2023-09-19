SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Tonight the Southern University System will host a virtual forum featuring five candidates for Louisiana governor on Tuesday, September 19.

The five gubernatorial candidates who have been confirmed are former state secretary of transport Shawn Wilson, Senator Sharon Hewitt, attorney Hunter Lundy, Representative Richard Nelson, and former Louisiana Association of Business and Industry leader Stephen Waguespack

The forum will be live streamed at 6-7:30 p.m. at sus.ed and their official university social media accounts.

Moderating the forum will be student leaders from Southern University, A&M College, Southern University Law Center, Southern University in New Orleans, and Southern University Shreveport.

The online event is open to the public and is part of their nonpartisan SU Votes initiative which aims to educate and encourage communities to participate in the voting process at any level.