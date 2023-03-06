SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-The Renzi Education and Art Center is a hidden gem for parents, their mission is to provide free after-school academic and art classes for K-12 youth.

The center has been around for over 25 years and was started and is under the sponsorship of the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows. It’s named after Sister Elisabetta Renzi. The sister saw a need in our community after encountering what many would call latchkey kids. Many needed help with homework, which is how the center came to be.

The first Renzi director, the late Donna Service was an artist, and she told the sisters that after-school tutoring was going to be a hard sale for kids who have been in school all day. She suggested there be art classes as well so the kids could learn but also have fun being creative.

The students now have thirty minutes of academics and then one hour of art, the program director Rose Bellamy shared that many of the art projects are also learning experiences. They offer the usual like math, science, and English, however, there are classes in gardening, nutrition, and more.

They hire local teachers and artists to lead the classes, but they are always open to volunteers helping out. The center is funded in part by the sisters, but they rely on donations and community support. If you would like to help, DONATE HERE.

If you are interested in enrolling your child or volunteering, click HERE.

