SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local veterans are recognized for their outstanding achievements through their service and for the community.

The 12th annual Veterans Honor Ceremony was held inside the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium over the weekend. It is sponsored by the Veterans Celebration Committee which recognized 11 veterans for their time in the military and works of service when they returned home.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce was also recognized for its efforts in making the city a home for new airmen.

The guest speaker was Secretary of Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Colonel Joey Strickland.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out to support our veterans. The people here in Northwest, Louisiana are very patriotic and they realize that freedom is not free,” Colonel Strickland said.

Fox 33 Anchor Alexandra Meachum had the honor to emcee the event.