SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana served more than 1,200 traditional Thanksgiving meals to the community.

Organizations and volunteers hope individuals who pick up a Thanksgiving meal will feel uplifted.

“There are a lot of homeless people, a lot of needy people, a lot of people suffering [from] addiction. So, I’m making a point to go out and serve other people. Sometimes, they are just less fortunate than us, and they’ve made some bad choices,” says Speaking Out Fighting Addiction (SOFA), Organizer Reller Jones.

She says the purpose of SOFA is to help individuals overcome their drug addiction and reintegrate them into the community.

Volunteer Coordinator for the Salvation Army, Scott McCoy, said each year the Salvation Army makes meals to give back to the community.

“We’re able to deliver meals to those shut-in and seniors that can’t get here,” says McCoy.

According to a press release, Texas Roadhouse donated 600 dinner rolls, and The Giving Bak Foundation donated turkeys.

Other community organizations donated PPE, utensils, and store-bought desserts.

Jones says her favorite part of Thanksgiving is serving others and giving to the less fortunate.

McCoy expresses that volunteers sign up in mid-October, “Families like to come out together, it’s the young and the old, and they serve together and see the need in the community.”