SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A new nonprofit pregnancy clinic recently opened, offering free services, including ultrasounds, counseling, parenting classes, and abortion pill reversals.

Executive Director of Shreveport Pregnancy Clinic (SPC), Sonya Holden, says their services are entirely free and receive funding through donations from various ministries and the community.

Holden says SPC offers “Baby Bucks” to patients who attend their online parenting classes, support groups, or church, which can then be redeemed for their services and items.

“A lot of these moms are underprivileged, and so they get the chance to earn ‘Baby Bucks’ and buy stuff for the baby, so the parenting classes they take, they get to buy stuff for the baby,” says Holden.

During Holden’s shift, she encountered a pregnant patient from Nicaragua who did not speak English. They used Google Translate to communicate with her to get her the help she needed.

“She has filed for asylum, but her court date isn’t until next year, and she was really nervous. We were able to get in contact with one of the hospitals and get her worked in and help her to see a doctor,” says Holden.

According to Jennifer Martin, the Nurse Manager and Lactation Consultant, she and Holden revived the clinic just before it closed while working under a different ministry. They reopened it in late September 2021.

“We help moms before, during, or after pregnancy. Some moms come in because they want free diapers and wipes,” says Martin, “some moms come in because they just found out they’re pregnant and not sure where to go from here.”

Martin says some mothers come in without having seen a doctor, and SPC is there to help connect them with necessary services.

“We’re seeing a lot more dads being involved, which is kind of neat for us because we have a heart for that because it’s so important for dads to be involved in the babies’ lives because I feel like that’s going to help the culture change a lot,” comments Holden, “if dads want to be involved, we want to help them too.”

Holden believes that paternity fathers’ involvement is critical, which prompted the idea to create a mentoring program targeting fathers.

Holden collaborates with parents and infants until the age of two. She expresses this pivotal period of development demands unwavering support with expert guidance.

“We see the girls once a month through their pregnancy so that way they can come in. We have a licensed counselor that comes and works with us,” explains Holden, “a lot of them just want someone to talk to. So she is there for a listening ear.

Martin says SPC held their first memorial service for mothers who’ve suffered a loss by painting rocks to display in their garden.

Next up, SPC is organizing a 5K fundraiser event on December 2nd that’s open to the public to support their non-profit organization and an annual gala in January at the Cypress Baptist Church.