SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are looking for a man suspected of a shooting on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Glen Oak Place on August 24 just before 10 a.m. where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to an area hospital for treatment of a non-threatening injury by Shreveport fire EMS.

Investigators learned that the victim and the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Brock Strahan, were involved in a verbal altercation. Witnesses told police that Strahan retrieved a gun and fired shots, striking the victim.

A warrant for Strahan’s arrest was secured for one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about Strahan’s location is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or provide an anonymous tip through Caddo Crime Stoppers.