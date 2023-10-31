SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a male accused of violently assaulting their ex-partner earlier this month.

On October 18, 2023, an adult female survivor reported that her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old, Eddie Combs Jr., entered her home without permission and struck her multiple times on the head, chest, and legs with a mop handle.

According to SPD, there were four minors present during the violent attack as well as two adult witnesses.

Eddie Combs Jr. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Source: Shreveport Police Department

Investigators with the Domestic Violence Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the matter and established probable cause to procure warrants charging Combs Jr with one count of home invasion, and one count of Battery of a Dating Partner Child Endangerment Law.

SPD Investigators have searched for Combs Jr. but have been unable to locate him and are asking the public for help, and reported that no bond was set.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Combs Jr is encouraged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 #3.

Those wishing to submit Combs Jr.’s location anonymously can do so by contacting Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers via their app P3Tips or by calling (318) 673-7373.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to Comb’s arrest, stated in a press release.