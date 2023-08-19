Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As KTAL celebrates its 70th anniversary we are hearing from former anchors and reporters about their time at the station.

“Hi there Arklatex this is Nick LaFave. I was an evening anchor from 2011 until 2014. After my time in Shreveport, my wife and I went back to my native home state of Michigan where I was the evening anchor for the ABC affiliate there for the better part of a decade. It’s also where my wife and I started my family. We’ve got a five-year-old girl and a two-year boy now. So we have a growing family. But I wanted to do something different. I had the opportunity to get my wife home to her home state of Minnesota and that’s where we are now. I’m the Director of Communications for Pediatric Hospital Children’s Minnesota. The miss people and the food in that order. Jacque was the best co-anchor I had in evening news. I miss having fun with Todd Warren. Josh Marcisz, the morning meteorologist, is still a great friend I care about greatly. Plus the other friends I made there during my time there. I cherished my time there. I was only there three years so I say the Arklatex gave me a lot more than what I was able to give it. So I’m so deeply grateful. So KTAL and the people there congratulations on a milestone anniversary.”

“Hi, this is Nancy Cook, a former reporter, newsroom manager, and court researcher. How I got to KTAL is when the news director at the time called me and said would you please come to the newsroom. I walked in this newsroom and they had me. Just to be in a newsroom again. Because newspapers at the time were dying down. I was still writing a column for Forum news.”

“My advice for future journalists, understand it is the story that is the star. Learn from everyone you speak with. Listen to people. Don’t allow yourself to be manipulated because that happens, and don’t manipulate. Just listen.”