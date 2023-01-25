SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who refused to stop stalking a woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Caddo District Judge on Wednesday.

The term is to be served at hard labor.

Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Alfonzo Serrano stood before District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. and pleaded guilty to second-offense stalking on January 25. Seranno was never romantically involved with the woman, and she did not know him prior to the stalking.

He was previously convicted, on October 6, 2021, of stalking the same victim.

Serrano was known to send her letters, show up at her house, and otherwise harass her in ways that caused her to fear for her own safety.

After the previous stalking conviction, Serrano continued contacting the victim online. After being arrested for violating a protective order, Serrano wrote the victim letters from jail describing his obsession.

The letters led to the second-offense stalking charges.

Assistant District Attorney Clinton Bryce Kinley prosecuted Serrano. He was defended by Elizabeth Gibson.