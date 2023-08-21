SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty as charged on all counts of drug charges in a Caddo Parish court.

Mack Treshaun Marshall, 36, pleaded guilty to five counts of drug possession and weapons charges.

Caddo Parish deputies executed a search warrant at Marshall’s home in the 1700 block of Peach Street on Nov. 1, 2022. During the search, authorities discovered 30 grams of cocaine, more than 120 grams of methamphetamine, various amounts of amphetamine and lisdexamfetamine and buprenorphine, packaging materials, and handguns.

Marshall was sentenced to ten years for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine, 15 years for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II cocaine, seven years for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II lisdexamfetamine, seven years for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II amphetamine, seven years for possession with intent to distribute Schedule III buprenorphine, eight years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for the illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substances cocaine, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, lisdexamfetamine and amphetamine, and 20 years without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The terms, which stem from a single incident, are to be served concurrently, and Marshall will return to Caddo Parish Court on Sept. 27 to be charged as a multiple offender.

Assistant District Attorneys Ross Owen and Michael Anderson prosecuted Marshall. Hilary Hileman defended him.

Marshall pleaded guilty to all counts just before his trial began on Mon., Aug. 21.