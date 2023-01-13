Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested Thursday for possessing aminal and child pornography.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Joshua Rambin was arrested for distributing child pornography and possessing animal pornography.

In October of 2022, Detective Thomas Lites with CPSO received a complaint against Rambin for distributing child pornography, which launched an investigation.

Officials say the investigation led detectives to Rambin’s home in the 4000 block of Westwood Park in Shreveport. Further investigation showed Rambin distributed two videos of child pornography and possessed a video of an adult male having sex with a dog.

Rambin was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for two counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual abuse of an animal.

His bond is set at $300,000.