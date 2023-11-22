SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An annual tradition that dates back a century and highlights the Greek history of Shreveport.

Inside Saint George Greek Orthodox Church you will find hard-working women serving up plates that represent their heritage.

“We have Bakalva which everybody knows about that Greek dessert. We have wedding cookies,” said Julia Petikas, board member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society.

“Kourabiedes, Finikia, Strifta, Tsourekia which is the most wonderful bread. It’s a sweet bread and rolls. It’s like a brioche. We have frozen items like Spanakopites and Tiropites which are spinach pies and cheese pies,” said Sophia Duke, president of the the Ladies Philoptochos Society.

Each year, the Ladies Philotoches Society comes together to sell their handmade desserts, bread, rolls, and Yeeros for the annual Greek Pastry Sale.

“You can pick them up and have all your pastries for Thanksgiving and let us do a little bit of your cooking for a good cause. They’ll even keep to Christmas,” Petikas said.

The sweet treats are well received by annual patrons.

“It’s great, multi-national, international tradition, like Cajun food. Everyone should be exposed to it,” said Mike Broussard, who was picking up pastries.

In keeping with the holiday-giving and church spirit, the proceeds go to benefit local and national charities.

“This year the goal for the Philoptochos and the national Philoptochos is the Children’s Medical Fund. So we help children who need medical funding. We feel very honored and proud to help,” Duke said.

Duke is the organization’s president who grew up in the church now overseeing its charitable events.

“My grandfather was one of the founders of the church. We’re very proud of our church. But you do not have to be Greek to come to church here,” she said.

She said services are conducted in both English and Greek, and the pastries are a great way to expose people to the church’s gloried past.

Saint George Greek Orthodox Church dates back 100 years. Mrs. Duke explains that when Greek immigrants moved to Shreveport in the early 1900s’ the women brought their pastry-making skills with them as a means of survival. Now the decadent desserts are teaching the next generation about connections to their ancestors’ culture.

The fundraiser orders are premade so you add your name to their mailing list to pick up your order for the next holiday season. You can find a link to the group on Facebook.

The Ladies Philoptochos Society will host a Greek family meal night drive-through charitable event.

