SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Team members enjoy the Halloween spirit inside the newsroom.
Some of the costumes included:
- Reporter Lynn Vance as a Wendy’s employee;
- Executive Producer Stephanie Lepretre was a fox for Fox 33;
- Digital reporter Isabella Cheng as Rihanna from the 57th Halftime Super Bowl Show;
- Reporter Mya Nicholson dressed as a mouse;
- Human Resources Manager Terri Cobb was a farmer;
- Both Jacques’ were two types of witches – Digital reporter Jacquelyn Tripp was a wicked witch and anchor Jacque Jovic was a wicked wench;
- Anchor Alexandra Meachum is Super Saiyan form Vegeta;
- Digital Director Marissa Diaz is from Thriller;
- Digital Anchor Brittany DeFran is an airline associate;
- Digital site producer Matthew Stephens is Captain Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell from Top Gun;
- and Producer Hunter Trombetta as a skeleton.