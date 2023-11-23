SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport local wins all-expenses paid trip to a Pro Circuit event after winning the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Southern Foundation’s National Essay Contest.

The contest required participants to write an essay in response to Althea Gibson’s quote, “No matter what accomplishments you make, someone helped you.”

Shreveport’s native and USTA Essay winner, Zaria Curry, said the quote made her realize and recognize the “unsung heroes” who helped shape her into the person she is today.

Zaria started playing tennis during the COVID-19 pandemic and was surprised to receive a message from her mother announcing her victory.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ At first, I thought it was like, ‘Mom, like stop playing- like you’re not like,'” the Shreveport Junior rolls her eyes in disbelief, “And then it became real to me,” says Shreveport Junior, Zaria Curry.

Over 1,000 essays were submitted for the national contest, and Zaria says she was one of the lucky ones chosen to attend the LTP $100K Women’s USTA Pro Circuit event in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I think what stood out was like how much I cared about what I said, like, about my family. Some people don’t give the credit that they need. I feel like I went through everybody and told them [USTA] like what they did for me,” says Zaria.

She said she met many tennis professionals, such as Women Tennis Association (WTA) doubles champion Hailey Baptiste, Whitney Osiugwe, and Emma Navarro.

Zaria said it was a ‘huge honor’ to win the contest.

“On the trip, there was this girl – this little girl- her name’s Elizabeth, and she was really sweet, and as I was thinking- I saw Coco Gauff go up to Serena [Williams] like when she was younger having fun with her and stuff and taking pictures as a role model.”

“She is a pro now. She was taking pictures with her, and so now I was thinking if it ever came to that time where. I got older than her, and she could take pictures with me. We went on the same trip together, so she’ll remember me,” details Zaria.

During the $100K Women’s USTA Pro Circuit event, Zaria was elated to meet tennis professionals and witness how the experts dealt with challenges.

National Junior Tennis League (NJTL) Chapter member’s essay thanked God and her parents, whose support never wavered.

“I didn’t play tennis. I didn’t know anything about tennis, and then when I went to the SPAR thing, I just had fun and then asked my daddy to go back, and he took me,” says Zaria.

NJTL is a nonprofit outreach of the USTA Foundation that offers free or low-cost tennis and educational programming throughout its 250 chapters nationwide.

The program is aimed at fostering and enhancing tennis skills, as well as providing a solid foundation for life skills and academic enrichment.

Zaria says she is excited to continue to play more and continue to grow.