SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — VA is combatting homelessness by hosting a ‘Veteran Homelessness Stand Down’ event to connect at-risk and homeless Veterans with housing resources and supplies.

According to their press release, Participating veterans can receive clothing, food, educational resources, employment resources, health screenings, and more.

The event is tomorrow, November 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Knight Street VA Annex (3000 Knight Street, Building 5, Shreveport, LA.)

As stated in the press release, The Homeless Veterans program can help Veterans ‘find, enroll in, and receive goods and services that would otherwise take weeks or months to secure.’

Breakfast and lunch are provided to participants.

“VA remains committed to ending Veteran homelessness across the country. Our contribution to this important national effort is focused specifically on Veterans in the Ark-La-Tex,” stated the Homeless Program Coordinator at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Chocka Sullivan.

The VA, area businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies will be on hand working together to meet the Veterans` needs.

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, the VA strongly encourages you to contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at (877) 4AID-VET (877-424-3838) for assistance.

The contact for “Stand Down” is (318) 990-4401