SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is responding to a homicide in the Allendale, Lakeside neighborhood that occurred on Memorial Day.

Image by KTAL’s James Johnson

At least 10 units responded after police were notified of shots being fired around 3:15 on Monday. Police arrived in the 1500 block of Andrew Street and discovered an unidentified Black male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

KTAL/KMSS’s James Johnson confirmed the arrival of an official from the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office to the scene just after 4:00 p.m. He also reports that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Officials have confirmed they are working the scene of a homicide.

Corporal Chris Bordelon, Public Information Officer for the SPD, said the initial stages of the investigation indicate the homicide may have been the result of a dispute between neighbors.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.