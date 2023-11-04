SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Centenary College of Louisiana announced its $50 million vision plan to create a new school for advanced science, transform co-curricular programs, and establish scholarships.

The new school includes the departments of biology, neuroscience, and kinesiology during their undergraduate work at Centenary.

“We’ll be adding curriculum to meet the desperate need in our community for workers in the full range of healthcare professions. Building on our success for years and years,” said the President of Centenary College, Dr. Christopher L. Holoman.

The campaign is titled ‘Forward: The Campaign for our Third Century;” and as of publication, they have raised 37 of the 50 million.

Dr. Holoman boasts that their students have a 94% acceptance rate into medical school.

“And so we will be using the funds from the transformation fund to begin new athletic teams such as football, and begin, new academic programs such as kinesiology [the study of human body movement],” states Dr. Holoman.

The new athletic team’s introduction of academic programs is currently underway explains Dr. Holoman.

The funds will assist in renovating and strengthening aged buildings such as 70-year-old Mickle Hall.