BOSSIER CITY, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Veterans attend the annual Cajun Cannabis Conference (CCC) in search of relief from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as they reintegrate back into everyday life.

“I was dealing with a lot at the time and it really helped me. It helped me a lot,” McArthur, a veteran of four years navigating being back home in Shreveport said he was curious to know more about the industry.

McArther along with multiple other participants expressed their hesitancy to apply for a medical marijuana card as they were unsure about the process and how it affects their occupation.

In the U.S., all medical information is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) which means it will not show up on a background check.

“It’s not for everyone but it can be used in the right way, and when it is used in the right way it can do good for you,” said McArther.

He was happy to attend as there are not many marijuana-positive spaces in Northwest Louisana.

The CCC hosted panels with physicians, pharmacists, and attorneys and opened the public for questions.

“I think it would help a lot of people, especially those with PTSD,” Veteran, Micheal Fussi said, “It’ll help a lot of them out like panic attacks or suffering from any other symptoms they might face.”

Initially, Fussi was dealing with a mixture of emotions, struggling to reintegrate.

The veteran shared his struggles with a friend who informed him on how to obtain a medical marijuana card. Fussi said it was surprisingly really easy.

Fussi said marijuana helped suppress his aggression and made him calmer.

“A lot of my buddies are still in. So whenever they get out hopefully I can show it to them as well,” revealed Fussi.

The two veterans are interested in knowing more about the industry, and if Louisiana is making more advancements in legalizing marijuana.

McArther said optimistically, “I think it should be used medically but I can also see the opportunities for it recreationally.”

“It’s cool to see how far we’ve come, and I’m just very excited to you know, continue the optimize our production and keep growing really good medicine,” Ilera Holistic‘s Cultivation Manager, Brandon Deboer.

The company is one of two growers/processors in the state of Louisiana licensed with the Southern University Agricultural Center since 2018.