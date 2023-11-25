BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Local businesses in Shreveport and Bossier are being highlighted for Small Business Saturday, which stimulates the economy and supports local businesses.

In the parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall, more than 75 local businesses, vendors, and boutiques gather for the annual Bossier Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The outdoor ‘Shop Small Market’ showcased local food trucks, handmade goods, and local art to combat large retailers and fight the fast fashion industry.

Bossier City Farmers Market encouraged residents to feast on cuisines from around the world: southern cuisine, Venezuelan food, and authentic Asian dumplings.

Asian-owned Arkansas Farm, K&M Farms, attended and sold fresh greens, including Mustard Greens, Yu Choy / Choy Sum, Curly Kale, Daikon (Japanese Radish), and Italian squash.

Always Miss Bee Haven sold their local honey featuring hives from Shreveport, Bossier, Keithville and Blanchard.

In Shreveport, 24 local businesses reopen their doors for Small Business Saturday featuring deals and discounted items.

Full list of Shreveport discounts and offers.