SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s back to the drawing board for the class action lawsuit that resulted in a judgment awarding Shreveport water and sewer customers more than $170 million in overpayments due to overbilling.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a District Court decision that awarded millions of dollars to Shreveport Water and Sewer customers who claimed they were overbilled for more than 10 years, due to what it called “absurd consequences” of the law.

Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes, attorneys for the Class action suit, ‘T. Scott Pernici, Michael Jones, and Mark DeFatta, Individually and on Behalf of a Class of Similarly Situated Persons,’ argued that for more than a decade Shreveport water and sewer customers were overbilled due to a faulty averaging system that did not follow the letter of the law, and the trial court agreed, awarding $1,773,047.20 for overpayment and interest.

After the Second Circuit’s ruling was handed down Wednesday morning, local attorneys Jerry Harper and Anne Wilkes who represented the class in the lawsuit issued the following promises to appeal the higher court’s ruling, issuing the following statement:

“We are surprised by and respectfully but vigorously disagree with the Court’s ruling. We are also disappointed that the ruling if it becomes final will adversely affect approximately 100,000 Shreveport area families. We will seek to have this ruling overturned.”

The City of Shreveport issued the following statement about the ruling, “The City does not comment on potential or pending litigation.”