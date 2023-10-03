SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Over 11 police units have responded to a shooting at a home on Anna Street at 9:10 p.m.
As reported on Caddo 911 the shooting occurred on cross streets Boisseau Street & Denver Street.
This is a developing story.
by: Isabella Cheng
Posted:
Updated:
