SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport resident was treated at an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while trying to escape an apartment fire late Friday night.

A news release provided by Shreveport Fire said they received a call just before midnight in the 9200 block of Dean Road. The first unit on the scene did not see smoke or flames from the outside of the building; however, when they accessed the second-floor apartment they were greeted with heavy smoke.

It took 25 firefighters and 10 units to extinguish the blaze.

SFD identified only one occupant in the apartment and they were brought to an area hospital for additional treatment of injuries they received while escaping to the outside of the apartment. One firefighter was also injured and had to be evaluated and treated at an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but SFD determined that the fire started in the living room – possibly caused by ‘smoking materials’ left unattended.

Shreveport Fire urges all residents to follow safety tips to prevent the risk of injury and fire if you or someone in your home smokes: use fire-safe cigarettes, only smoke outside, use a deep and sturdy ashtray and keep it away from other combustibles, wet the cigarette prior to disposal.